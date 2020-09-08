There’s a perception that a black man cannot do anything – Mosimane

It is fair to assume that most black people, particularly women, in the country are up in arms, raging against Clicks as the retail-led healthcare company aired an advert that inhumanly and distastefully suggests that black natural hair is “dry and damaged”, “fuzzy and dull”, while depicting white women’s hair as “fine, flat and normal”.

While the comparison of white hair versus black hair is one way that illuminates the stubbornness of racism in the country, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane says racism – a crime against humanity – is everywhere. “Jingles” is of the view that a black man is seen as someone who “cannot do things”.

Mosimane made these comments after he guided his Masandawana side to a fifth Absa Premiership title in seven years at the helm of Downs. He dedicated this triumph to the local coaches, who he has always vouched for and believes the likes of Steve Komphela and Mandla Ncikazi are capable of leading top South African teams, if only they can be given the trust and belief.

“Jingles” was very vocal about his displeasure when Kaizer Chiefs sacked Komphela a couple of years ago and replaced him Giovanni Solinas of Italy, who was succeeded by German Ernst Middendorp – both have no trophies to show for their efforts.

“There is a perception in my country and it is not only just about football, it is everything and it’s that a black man cannot do things. I am not throwing a racial card, I don’t need to do that because in my technical team I have got English, I have Greek, I have Indian, I have got Zulu and Xhosa guys, it is a rainbow nation of a technical team and I like to keep it local. I always say local is lekker,” said Mosimane.

“We need to believe in our own people. It does not mean that when somebody comes with a European passport they are better than what we have in the country, that is my message. I am trying to drive this message to our own people to say we have the material here. I am from the township, Manqoba Mngqithi is from the township, coach Wendell Robinson is not from the suburbs,” Mosimane added.

The one-time African Coach of the Year remains the only black South Africa coach to have won the league and to his credit, is the most decorated coach in the Premier Soccer League, having won five league titles and every other trophy on offer in the land.

He says it is possible to have many more like him who are born and bred in the townships and can go on to conquer the continent and dominate in the domestic scene.

“We have capable people in this country but we always like to fill our benches with people from outside. I am not saying that we shouldn’t have people from outside to work in the country, but first look at what we have here,” said Mosimane.

He added: “All of my analysts have degrees, why are we looking at Europe when we have people here? They went to University of Pretoria, they went to University of Johannesburg and credible universities. Steve Komphela can make it, we have the people here but we doubt our people. This (Absa Premiership) trophy is for the local coaches, we have the material, we don’t have to fill our benches with European coaches when we have capable people.”

