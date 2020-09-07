Tembinkosi Lorch released on R2,000 bail after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Following numerous reports regarding Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch’s alleged arrest, the club has released a statement saying they know about the incident, but will allow the matter to be handled by authorities.

The Bucs and Bafana Bafana is reported to have been released on bail after the was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Thembinkosi Lorch has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in Midrand. SZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2020

It is reported that Lorch strangled his partner on Sunday and the winger was arrested on Monday night before being released on bail on Tuesday.

The club says they condemn violence and will not take this matter lightly.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is aware of an alleged incident involving Thembinkosi Lorch,” read the statement on the club’s website.

“This matter is currently in the hands of the authorities. As a club we cannot comment further except to say that we condemn all forms of violence, especially violence against women and children. We support the rights of each and every individual but we strongly condemn violence.”

“This country has witnessed some of the most appalling cases of GBV and we do not take this matter lightly, however we need to respect the process undertaken by the authorities and allow the law to take its course.”

