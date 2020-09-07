Nice guys with butter-fingers finish last

Chiefs unfortunately left it late to fight for the league title. They must have thought they are in the driver’s seat, they fell asleep at the wheel thinking the second half of the 2019/2020 season will be a walk in the park where they will stroll to the finish line. Coach Pitso Mosimane ran off with the prize while Chiefs were too shy to make their intentions clear from the onset, leaving the door open for the other pursuers to convince the beautiful prize to fall for their charms. Amakhosi coach’s future is on a knife’s edge after he let...

Chiefs unfortunately left it late to fight for the league title. They must have thought they are in the driver’s seat, they fell asleep at the wheel thinking the second half of the 2019/2020 season will be a walk in the park where they will stroll to the finish line.

Coach Pitso Mosimane ran off with the prize while Chiefs were too shy to make their intentions clear from the onset, leaving the door open for the other pursuers to convince the beautiful prize to fall for their charms.

Amakhosi coach’s future is on a knife’s edge after he let his bride run off with the billionaire from Pretoria because the Soweto giants kept postponing sealing the deal. Middendorp’s butter-fingers let another trophy slip out of his grasp for someone else to gain favour at the expense of Amakhosi fans.

Having talked to a handful of Chiefs supporters they are still confused about how they lost the league title to Sundowns. For the first time Chiefs supporters are not beating their drum about the club’s previous achievements and how they have the chance to bounce back next season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.