 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

All hail Pitso Mosimane, officially the best coach the PSL has ever seen

local soccer 2 mins ago

The Mamelodi Sundowns head coach has blazed a trail for other young black coaches in the game, who can only be inspired by his journey to success.

Jonty Mark
07 Sep 2020
12:13:30 PM
PREMIUM!
All hail Pitso Mosimane, officially the best coach the PSL has ever seen

RECORD BREAKER: Pitso Mosimane has won five Absa Premiership titles with Sundowns. ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Back in 2012, when Pitso Mosimane was unceremoniously sacked as Bafana Bafana head coach in Phokeng, it would have taken a brave man or woman to predict that just eight years or so later he would be standing tall as the most successful club coach in the 24-year history of the Premier Soccer League. A fifth Absa Premiership title with Masandawana in seven seasons, sealed on Saturday as Sundowns beat Black Leopards and Kaizer Chiefs were held by Baroka FC, elevated Mosimane above the rest in the record books. He is the only coach since the PSL started in 1996...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Trump blasts Mandela, EFF out of Clicks, why Chiefs failed

Politics ‘Leaks warfare’ – Phumzile van Damme throws down the gauntlet

Load Shedding UPDATE: Stages 1 and 2 load shedding rotation until Wednesday

Politics EFF prepares to mobilise members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores

General Grass on ash: uncovering 200,000 year old beds from South Africa


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.