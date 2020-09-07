Zinnbauer shifts focus to next season

Pirates managed to collect 52 points, level with Bidvest Wits but the Buccaneers have a better goal difference and ended seven points behind league champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

With the third-place finish, Pirates have now qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup for next season.

Zinnbauer has always insisted that his objective was to prepare the squad to challenge for honours next campaign and now having been able to qualify for the continental club competition, they will be aiming to do well in the competition.

And he applauded his team for doing well under his guidance having taken over the reins at the club last year in December.

“Compliment to the team for getting the points, in 17 games, we have managed to get 35 points. That’s more than two points per game and it’s a top result. I’m happy for the club we finished in third place. We are going to Africa, it wasn’t our target but now we have it,” said Zinnbauer.

“But now the focus for me is for next season, we have to come back to the performance that we have seen before.”

For the third season in a row, the Buccaneers have managed to finish among the top three in the league.

In the 2017/2018 campaign, the Soweto giants finished as runner-up in the league with 55 points, five points behind eventual winners Mamelodi Sundowns who ended with 60 points.

The following season Bucs amassed 57 points and they were behind once more trailing champions Sundowns with only two points as the Pretoria outfit went to lift the title after topping the log with 59 points.

Zinnbauer might have not admitted, But Pirates’ goal has always been to at least qualify for continental competition.

However, having seen some progress from his players, the German-born mentor will surely be eager to deliver some silverware for the supporters next season.

