Pitso compares snatching league title from Chiefs to winning CAF Cup

Mosimane became the first coach to win five league titles and also led Downs to a third on the trot. Masandawana scored three unanswered goals against Black Leopards and thanks to Baroka FC who held Chiefs to a 1-1 draw, allowing Downs to snatch the title on the final day.

“What a title to win, we have won trophies and celebrated but this is the best I have ever won. I can put in the same level as the Caf Champions League,” said Mosimane.

“It has been a difficult one because there has been a lot of doubt and a lot of media talks but the yellow nation never gave up on us for who we are. The entire yellow nation stood by us. This one is the sweetest trophy for me because there were a lot of doubters even internally at Sundowns but the trophy is here.

“I’m emotional about this trophy. How long did it take for my contract to be renewed and how long did I beg for my contract to say I am the right guy and I earned it and I got it. It has been difficult at the club for me this season, it has never been as difficult for me before. If you are strong mentally and personally, you keep things to yourself and you don’t go out and make excuses, you keep going and fight,” Mosimane added.

From the start of the season, the mandate was to secure the La Decima (10th title) and “Jingles” has thanked his predecessors, the late Ted Dumitru who won two titles between 1997 and 1999 Gordon Igesund who brought a single crown to Chloorkop while the likes of Paul Dolezar and the duo of Neil Tovey and Miguel Gamondi all contributed to La Decima.

“All I wanted for Sundowns is to have a different star below the badge and I am happy to be part of that and the rest is history.

“I wanted La Decima and we must understand that I am part of it, credit to Dumitru who started it, give credit to Gordon who helped us. I found titles here and I added.”

