Ajax edge TTM in five-goal promotion playoffs thriller

The Urban warriors dominated the first half, but the match remained 0-0 at the half time break.

Veteran striker Eleazar Rodgers gave Ajax the perfect start in the second half when he put them in the lead with just two minutes into the half.

The lead, however, did not last that long as Thembisani Nevhulamba equalized for TTM with a header in the 58th minute.

Tebogo Thangwane then put TTM in the lead three minutes later also with a header.

Ajax took the game to TTM and they were rewarded for their efforts when Sonwabile Mfecane grabbed the equalizer with a long-range ground shot that ended at the back of the net.

It looked as though the game was headed for a draw, but Keagan Johannes made sure that the Urban Warriors took all the points with a brilliantly taken volley.

Ajax now lead the three-team log standings with three points followed by Black Leopards who are yet to start their campaign. TTM are last following today’s loss.

The Urban Warriors will next face Leopards on Wednesday, while TTM will also play Lidoda Duvha on Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.