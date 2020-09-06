Safa congratulates new PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns beat Black Leopards on the last round of the league fixtures on Saturday while long time log leaders Kaizer Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka FC.

This allowed the defending champions to snatch the title at the death while it was heartbreak for Chiefs supporters.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Sundowns Football Club for being true champions. This is their third league title on the trot and 10th overall and well done to coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team for leading the team to the top again,” Jordaan told the Safa website.

“Competing in Africa year in year out and continuing to dominate on the domestic front shows the vision of club President, Mr [Patrice] Motsepe and his board. Winning the league title also means Sundowns will once again be representing South Africa together with Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League tournament while Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtics will take part in the Caf Confederation Cup.”

Jordaan also commended the thrilling nature at which the league was decided.

“Up until the final whistle, the league could have gone either way but ultimately Sundowns through their never-say-die attitude, prevailed. The club has done well in Caf club competitions and we look forward to them raising the South African flag again together with other continental representatives.

“When our clubs do well in Caf tournaments, it rubs off our national teams especially the senior men’s national team, Bafana Bafana,” concluded Jordaan.

