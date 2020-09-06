Middendorp coy on Chiefs future after losing out on Premiership title

Middendorp’s contract with Amakhosi is set to expire in June next year, but recent reports suggest that Chiefs are looking to fire the German coach and replace him with Gavin Hunt.

Former Bafana Bafana star Benni McCarthy has also been linked with the Chiefs coaching job, but Hunt is said to be the favourite to take over from Middendorp.

“It’s not my decision, other people will decide. In this moment, we have to recognise that we are not winning games with a DNA of a big club,” said Middendorp when was asked about his future at Chiefs following the club’s 1-1 draw with Baroka at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

“You have to earn it, you have to push yourself at every second and every minute and that’s the reality of professional soccer. In the end, we had some games where I felt we could have done better.”

“We’re all disappointed. Not only the technical team, the players, the supporters… we were hoping to achieve being the champions. It’s a disappointment,” concluded the German mentor.

Middendorp joined Chiefs on a two-and-a-half-year deal in December 2018.

