Disappointed Middendorp congratulates Pitso for winning Absa Premiership title

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane with his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Ernst Middendorp (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Having been top of the Absa Premiership standings for basically the entire season, Kaizer Chiefs were toppled on the last day of league action after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Baroka FC.

Mamelodi Sundowns sprung to the top of the table on Saturday afternoon and clinched their tenth title, and coach Pitso Mosimane’s fifth.

Middendorp was left to rue missed chances as his side couldn’t get a second goal against Bakgakga that would have handed them the title.

“Of course we had possibilities in our hands and being second after over 28 match days on position one. Of course it’s disappointing. Congratulations to Sundowns and Pitso. That’s all what I can say at the moment,” Middendorp said in a post match TV interview.

He said he had urged his players to go for more goals in the second half having gone into the break leading 1-0 through Khama Billiat’s goal. But Baroka came back the hungrier of the two sides as a draw for them would mean they avoid relegation completely.

“Strategically we had the dominence in the first half and we had a very clear discussion at half time that ‘push forward, look for the second goal’ but interestingly they sat back (and committed) foul after foul in dangerous positions. And it gets to 1-1 and it becomes very difficult to play a team like Baroka (in that situation),” said the German mentor.

