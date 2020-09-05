Pirates take third spot as Mhango finishes joint top goalscorer

The good finish has meant the Buccaneers finish third in the Absa Premiership and qualify for next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Prior to the Stellies win, the Buccaneers had gone past SuperSport United and Maritzburg United.

Soweto giants managed to finish the season on third position, with 52 points, level with Bidvest Wits but Pirates have a better goal difference.

It wasn’t just a victory for Pirates, as Mhango managed to finish the season as the league’s joint top scorer with 16 goals, alongside Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park.

As the game started, the visitors looked threatening in the early moments of the game with Ashley Du Preez coming inside the box but Ben Motshwari was quick to take the ball from the striker.

The Buccaneers also had their moments of danger inside the Stellies half.

Thabiso Monyane delivered a low cross in the 16th minute after beating Stellies defence, but the experienced Robyn Johannes was quick to clear out the danger.

Mhango put Bucs in the lead just before half time, finishing in typical style from inside the penalty area.

In first half stoppage time, Pirates launched a quick counter with Mhango and Thembinkosi Lorch exchanging passes, but the Malawian international failed to hit the target from close range.

In the second half, Monyane found Lorch with a long pass inside the box, but the winger’s shot went over the bar.

Stellies also had a chance of their own through a corner kick, but Alan Robertson’s header just went past the right hand post in the 54th minute.

Du Preez looked dangerous when he was on the ball, with the striker going down in the Pirates box, but the referee waved play on in the 78th minute.

In the end, it was Bucs who managed to walk away with the three points, which also meant they finish third in the table and qualify for next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

