Maboe hat-trick fires Sundowns to the ‘La Decima’

It took Sundowns about half an hour to get a real chance in front of goal and it was a penalty after referee Luxolo Badi pointed to the spot and Downs’ designated penalty taker Ricardo Nascimento stepped up.

However, the Brazilian-born centre-back saw his efforts saved by goalkeeper King Ndlovu as Nascimento missed the first of 13 spot kicks he has taken this season. Eight minutes later, Mosimane was forced to make an early substitution when Promise Mkhuma sustained an injury. Mosimane brought on Sphelele Mkhulise in his place.

After striking the goal-post twice, Downs eventually found the back of the net in first-half stoppage time through a Lebohang Maboe header. Gaston Sirino’s defence splitting pass found Themba Zwane on his bike, who then tapped the ball towards Maboe to score.

Downs continued to dominate against Lidoda Duvha, flooding them with waves of attack and it was Maboe again at the end of another probing move by Sundowns. Maboe was teed up by Zwane once again after failing to organize his feet for a few moments, he eventually found his footing and pierced the net to put his team 2-0 up in the 53rd minute.

Masandawana were denied by the woodwork once again when substitute Keletso Makgalwa had done everything right to beat Ndlovu but his effort only found the upright. Man-of-the-Match Maboe completed his hat trick in stoppage time to see Downs claiming a fifth title in seven years under Pitso Mosimane.

The loss for Leopards will see them play in the promotion-relegation playoffs against Ajax Cape Town and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

