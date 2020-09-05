Heartbreak for Kaizer Chiefs as draw hands title to Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have overtaken Kaizer Chiefs right at the death to lift a third Absa Premiership title on the spin, their 3-0 victory over Black Leopards on Saturday at Dobsonville Stadium enough to crown them as champions, because Amakhosi were only able to draw 1-1 with Baroka FC at Bidvest Stadium.

It was a desperately disappointing final day for Ernst Middendorp’s men, who led the table for over a year, but couldn’t beat Bakgaga when it mattered, Khama Billiat’s first half strike cancelled out by Mozambican Manuel Kambala’s second-half header.

The result meant that Chiefs finished the season two points adrift of Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns, who won four of their last five matches to overhaul Amakhosi at the finish line. Amazingly, this is the first time Sundowns have been top of the table all season.

Their goals in Dobsonville came from a Lebo Maboe hat-trick, giving Pitso Mosimane’s Tshwane giants a fifth league title in seven seasons.

Dylan Kerr’s Baroka, meanwhile, avoided a place in the relegation play-offs with their point, finishing ahead of Leopards on goal difference.

Gerald Phiri Jnr did put an early free kick over the bar for Baroka, but Chiefs made most of the running, with Dylan Kerr’s Bakgaga content to try and hit them on the break.

In the 6th minute, Chiefs could have settled their nerves as Daniel Cardoso whipped in a fine cross from the right, but Lebo Manyama missed the ball, and Billiat flinched, the ball skidding right across the area and out of danger.

Samir Nurkovic was a constant thorn in Baroka’s side, and he wanted a penalty when he went down under Denwin Farmer’s challenge, but referee Abongile Tom waved appeals away.

Nurkovic then had a near-post effort well saved by Elvis Chipezeze, and the Zimbabwean goalkeeper made an even better stop in the 24th minute, pushing away a rasping long-range rocket from Reeve Frosler.

Billiat then came close as he put an overhead kick just over, but it wasn’t long before the Chiefs attacker beat his international teammate Chipezeze.

In the 39th minute, Itumeleng Khune showed the distribution skills for which he is well-known as he sent a brilliant long ball to Nurkovic, who chested down for Billiat. There was still a lot for Billiat to do, but his first touch took him past two Baroka defenders, and he drilled a low shot past Chipezeze.

Chiefs went into the break deservedly in front, though they were fortunate on the stroke of half time as Khune, whose positional awareness has been uncertain at times on his return to the team, came hurtling off his line to intercept a long ball from Baroka, and clearly handled on the edge of his own penalty area. The referee, however, failed to spot the misdemeanour.

Baroka came out with far more intent after the break, searching for the goal that would drag them out of relegation danger.

In the 55th minute Kambala had an opportunity on the edge of the box, but his effort was weak and off-target in any case.

Two minutes later, Erick Mathoho came close for Chiefs at the other end, but his header from a Manyama corner looped over the bar.

And Baroka leveled in the 59th minute, as Phiri Jnr whipped in a free kick and Kambala headed past Khune.

As hard as Chiefs pushed for a winner, they couldn’t find a way through, with Chipezeze especially impressive in the Baroka goal.

And when Mathoho headed wide in stoppage time, Amakhosi’s chance had gone.

