Live report: Absa Premiership finale!

⏰ 50' | Bullet of a free kick by Kekana, but goes straight to Ndlovu #Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem #PSLReturns #LaDecima #SSDiski #SABCFootball #OperationTreble #Lidodaduvha
— ???? Mamelodi Sundowns Sharpeville Branch ???? (@MS_Sharpeville) September 5, 2020
HT: @Masandawana 1-0 @lidodaduvha
(Maboe) #AbsaPremFinale
— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 5, 2020
HALF-TIME:@Baroka_FC 0-1 @KaizerChiefs#AbsaPremFinale #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/TwxH6Zc3Ur
— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 5, 2020
GOAL
Maboe puts @Masandawana ahead #AbsaPremFinale
1-0
— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 5, 2020
47’ GOAL ALERT
⚽️ Mhango @orlandopirates 1-0 @StellenboschFC #AbsaPrem #AbsaPremFinale
— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 5, 2020
GOAL!!!!! Billiat scores!! Baroka FC 0 : 1 Kaizer Chiefs. Billiat's left footed shot finds the back of the net from Kokota's assist #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/6B9z1ot3AV
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 5, 2020
39' GOAL!!!
Billiat finds the back of the net after being set up by Nurkovic:@Baroka_FC 0-1 @KaizerChiefs#AbsaPremFinale #AbsaPrem
— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 5, 2020
I can't believe we missed that penalty #AbsaPrem #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/xUUUOqx6Xe
— P M O ???? (@Phehello_Mo) September 5, 2020
32' Double save from Ndlovu as Nascimento's penalty is saved then the follow-up header is knocked out.#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 5, 2020
30' Penalty awarded to us as Zwane is brought down in the box!#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 5, 2020
30’ Score Update @orlandopirates 0-0 @StellenboschFC #AbsaPrem #AbsaPremFinale
— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 5, 2020
23' Chippa with the ball. Dlamini is beaten by Kwem. Has a shot and beats the gloves of Mlungwana for the opening goal
CU 1-0 LGA | #AbsaPrem #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand pic.twitter.com/NdxkJpHW2M
— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) September 5, 2020
⏰ 26' | ????WATERBREAK????
The first quarter of the match down. The title is still well within reach.#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem #PSLReturns #LaDecima #SSDiski #SABCFootball #Lidodaduvha pic.twitter.com/2XgFiQ7ZfP
— ???? Mamelodi Sundowns Sharpeville Branch ???? (@MS_Sharpeville) September 5, 2020
Khune collects comfortably and releases the ball immediately #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 5, 2020
15 ' | #Absaprem
Sundowns 0 – 0 Leopards #Lidodaduvha #Hashamulilo
— Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) September 5, 2020
Mosele shoots wide from a corner#AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 5, 2020
Chance for Chiefs to score but Manyama fails to connect with the ball and it goes out of play #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 5, 2020
⚽️6’ 1st Goal for Siwelele@Bloem_Celtic 1️⃣ – 0️⃣ @MaritzburgUtd
???? Letsoalo
????⚪️#AbsaPrem#SiweleleSaMasele#LoveSiwelele????✊???? pic.twitter.com/QZ55aQiqnp
— Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) September 5, 2020
3' | Du Preez with an incredible press almost sets up his attacking partner but the Pirates defence clear their lines.#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch #AbsaPrem
— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) September 5, 2020
1’| Here we go! ???????????? ???????????????? ????????????????!
???? 0-0 ????#Nakanjani #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/r9cnR8rDb3
— Bidvest Wits (at ????) (@BidvestWits) September 5, 2020
Our lineup against Kaizer Chiefs today.
Maximum points needed. Come on Baroka let’s do this!
???? #AbsaPrem
⏰ 15:30#LennaKeMoroka #Bakgaga #GlobalOilSA #Monflair pic.twitter.com/VYlKc2RYa5
— Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) September 5, 2020
Your lineup for our match against SSU ????
Coach JOR makes 3️⃣ changes:
– Romeo starts ????
– Roberts comes in for Mdu ????
– Potouridis comes in for Mobara ????
THAT FRONT 3 ????#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/TuWbWNiRcS
— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 5, 2020
#AbsaPremFinale pic.twitter.com/YcrREpjIBJ
— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 5, 2020
????Starting XI????
⚽ Mamelodi Sundowns vs Black Leopards
???? Absa Premiership
???? Dobsonville Stadium#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/sp7IM27mib
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 5, 2020
Absa Premiership: Baroka FC vs. Kaizer Chiefs
Starting 11: Khune ©, Moleko, Mathoho, Sasman, Cardoso, Katsande, Manyama, Parker, Frosler, Billiat, Nurković
Subs: Bvuma, Baccus, Agay, Mphahlele, Kambole, Zuma, Zulu, Ngezana
Head Coach: Ernst Middendorp#AbuyileAmakhosi pic.twitter.com/DufjP2ES01
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 5, 2020
The stage is set for either Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns, who are tied at the top of the log with 56 points, to clinch the 2019/20 Absa Premiership title.
Amakhosi are up against Baroka FC at Bidvest Stadium, while Masandawana will face Black Leopards at the Dobsonville Stadium.
