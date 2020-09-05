Blow by blow: Absa Premiership finale!

59’| #BAR 1 : 1 #CHI Goal for Baroka. Baroka FC 1 : 1 Kaizer Chiefs . Kambala heads the ball in #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 5, 2020

39’| #BAR 0 : 1 #CHI GOAL!!!!! Billiat scores!! Baroka FC 0 : 1 Kaizer Chiefs. Billiat’s left footed shot finds the back of the net from Kokota’s assist #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/6B9z1ot3AV — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 5, 2020

39′ GOAL!!! Billiat finds the back of the net after being set up by Nurkovic:@Baroka_FC 0-1 @KaizerChiefs#AbsaPremFinale #AbsaPrem — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 5, 2020

32′ Double save from Ndlovu as Nascimento’s penalty is saved then the follow-up header is knocked out.#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 5, 2020

30′ Penalty awarded to us as Zwane is brought down in the box!#Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 5, 2020

23′ Chippa with the ball. Dlamini is beaten by Kwem. Has a shot and beats the gloves of Mlungwana for the opening goal CU 1-0 LGA | #AbsaPrem #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand pic.twitter.com/NdxkJpHW2M — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) September 5, 2020

6’| #BAR 0 : 0 #CHI Chance for Chiefs to score but Manyama fails to connect with the ball and it goes out of play #AbuyileAmakhosi #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 5, 2020

3′ | Du Preez with an incredible press almost sets up his attacking partner but the Pirates defence clear their lines.#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch #AbsaPrem — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) September 5, 2020

Your lineup for our match against SSU ???? Coach JOR makes 3️⃣ changes: – Romeo starts ????

– Roberts comes in for Mdu ????

– Potouridis comes in for Mobara ???? THAT FRONT 3 ????#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/TuWbWNiRcS — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 5, 2020

????Starting XI???? ⚽ Mamelodi Sundowns vs Black Leopards

???? Absa Premiership

???? Dobsonville Stadium#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/sp7IM27mib — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 5, 2020

Absa Premiership: Baroka FC vs. Kaizer Chiefs Starting 11: Khune ©, Moleko, Mathoho, Sasman, Cardoso, Katsande, Manyama, Parker, Frosler, Billiat, Nurković Subs: Bvuma, Baccus, Agay, Mphahlele, Kambole, Zuma, Zulu, Ngezana Head Coach: Ernst Middendorp#AbuyileAmakhosi pic.twitter.com/DufjP2ES01 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 5, 2020

The stage is set for either Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns, who are tied at the top of the log with 56 points, to clinch the 2019/20 Absa Premiership title.

Amakhosi are up against Baroka FC at Bidvest Stadium, while Masandawana will face Black Leopards at the Dobsonville Stadium.

