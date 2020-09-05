PSL top goalscorer award up for grabs on super Saturday!

Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango and Highlands Park’s Peter Shalulile lead the race with 15 goals each, while SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler and Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs are on 14 and 13 goals respectively.

Mhango, who has been on a goal drought, will be hoping to score for the second successive game when they host Stellenbosch FC at Ellis Park Stadium.

The Malawian born striker helped the Buccaneers win their last game after coming from the bench to score the winner against Chippa United in a midweek game.

On the other hand, Shalulile has been on fine form as well for The Lions of the North. The striker has rattled the net three times for Highlands in their last four games and can make four in five games when they face AmaZulu FC.

There is also Grobler, who will also be seeking to be on the score-sheet for SuperSport once more in their clash against Cape Town City at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The lanky forward found the back of the net in SuperSport’s 4-1 victory over Bakgaga in their last game.

With only two goals separating Nurkovic from the top scorers, the forward will also be looking to not only catch the leading scorers, but to also help Amakhosi clinch the league title when they face Baroka FC at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

But, being top scorer is not the striker’a priority as Amakhosi are battling it out for the Championship title with Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The thing is I was talking about it a lot of times, I will be happiest if I win that award but the team should be in the first place. Individual awards come second, the main thing now is to win the title and help the team as much as possible. My job as a striker is to score goals and I will be happy to score in the last game,” said the Chiefs striker.

Last season, the Golden Boot award was won by Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda after scoring 16 goals for Lidoda Duvha.

