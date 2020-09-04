PSL News 4.9.2020 05:36 pm

Mosimane not banking on Baroka to do Sundowns a favour against Chiefs

Michaelson Gumede
Mosimane not banking on Baroka to do Sundowns a favour against Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane recalls last season when Mamelodi Sundowns were neck-on-neck with Orlando Pirates in the race for the Absa Premiership title and needing nothing less than a win to pip the Buccaneers to the Premiership.

Downs, of course, won their game against Free State Stars to relegate them to the GladAfrica Championship while Pirates did their job by beating Polokwane City 3-0.

READ: We won’t give it to Chiefs on a silver platter – Pitso

Mosimane revealed that he was not particularly pleased with the line-up that Rise and Shine fielded on the last day of the season suggesting that it was a water-down version of the team, making it easier for Bucs as they scored three goals inside the first 40 minutes.

“I was a little bit disappointed with City last season, I must tell you now. I was very disappointed with the starting line-up they put against Pirates,” said Mosimane.

“We have to do it for ourselves. Never ask a favour from anybody because I don’t trust the last matches, I have got enough experience to know what happened in the last match,” he added.

With that, “Jingles” says he does not trust Baroka to do them a favour against Kaizer Chiefs, insisting that they need to do the job themselves as they are tied on points with the Glamour Boys going into the final kick-off of the Absa Premiership.

“You can ever say never in football, we know how football is. Last season when we played Free State Stars, I never imagined them getting dropped but they are ones who got dropped and we know what happened last season when we were fighting for the league with Pirates. Polokwane City were 3-0 down in 40 minutes, so we know these things in football.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Attorneys approach High Court to shut down Road Accident Fund

World Trump tells Americans to try to vote twice

Load Shedding Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 3 on Friday

Africa China invades Zim’s Hwange National Park to explore for coal

Personal Finance These scams are waiting to swallow your retrenchment package


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition