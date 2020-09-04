Mosimane not banking on Baroka to do Sundowns a favour against Chiefs

Downs, of course, won their game against Free State Stars to relegate them to the GladAfrica Championship while Pirates did their job by beating Polokwane City 3-0.

Mosimane revealed that he was not particularly pleased with the line-up that Rise and Shine fielded on the last day of the season suggesting that it was a water-down version of the team, making it easier for Bucs as they scored three goals inside the first 40 minutes.

“I was a little bit disappointed with City last season, I must tell you now. I was very disappointed with the starting line-up they put against Pirates,” said Mosimane.

“We have to do it for ourselves. Never ask a favour from anybody because I don’t trust the last matches, I have got enough experience to know what happened in the last match,” he added.

With that, “Jingles” says he does not trust Baroka to do them a favour against Kaizer Chiefs, insisting that they need to do the job themselves as they are tied on points with the Glamour Boys going into the final kick-off of the Absa Premiership.

“You can ever say never in football, we know how football is. Last season when we played Free State Stars, I never imagined them getting dropped but they are ones who got dropped and we know what happened last season when we were fighting for the league with Pirates. Polokwane City were 3-0 down in 40 minutes, so we know these things in football.”

