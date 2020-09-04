Pirates looking to finish season on a high

Two games on the trot going into the last round of the Absa Premiership fixtures, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is looking at finishing the season on a high with three straight wins following their 1-0 victory over Maritzburg United on Wednesday.

P

READ: Pirates’ Mhango reacts to ending goal drought

A late Gabadinho Mhango goal was sufficient to hand Pirates the victory after the striker got in as a second half substitute – ending his goal drought which dates back from the brace he scored against Chippa United back in February.

The Buccaneers had a slow start in the resumption of the PSL earlier in August recording three draws and one loss. But they have managed to pick themselves up getting wins against SuperSport United and the Team of Choice in their last two matches.

The victories were so important for the German coach that it kept their chances of finishing in third place alive with the aim of qualifying for the Caf Confederations Cup next campaign.

“I think it’s important now that we won two games in a row. It’s important for us that we take the three points in the last game and we would have collected nine points. Then I think we would say the season was okay for us and maybe we might have a chance to finish in third place. And when we have the chance we have to take it and that’s the target we have for the last game,” said Zinnbauer.

Zinnbauer was pleased with his charges display, praising Paseka Mako who came back from an injury and Siphesihle Ndlovu for getting the man-of-the-match award.

“Mako comes back from an injury and he had a top game, he is always fighting for us. Ndlovu man-of-the-match, I 100 percent agree with the trophy that he got. He was top in offense, he was top in defense and he was organising in the pitch.”

Bucs are level on 49 points with Bidvest Wits, but a superior goal difference sees them occupying fourth place after 29 games.

With third place SuperSport in 50 points, all Pirates has to do is to win their tie against Stellenbosch on Saturday at the Ellis Park Stadium. And hope that Cape Town City do them a favour by beating or playing to a draw against Matsatsantsa on the same day.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.