Shabba tells Chiefs to ‘dig deep’ in final push for Absa Premiership title

Amakhosi legend Siphiwe Tshabalala has encouraged Kaizer Chiefs to give one final push as they bid to lift a first Absa Premiership trophy in five years, with victory over Baroka FC at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

Three points should guarantee Chiefs the title, as while they are tied at the top on 56 points with Mamelodi Sundowns, Ernst Middendorp’s side have a vastly superior goal difference.

“Our guys must dig deep as a team, that’s so important to get a result,” Tshabalala, who won the league twice with Chiefs under Stuart Baxter, told the Amakhosi official website on Friday.

“This is the final lap,” he added.

“It’s all about those 90 minutes. Of course, the coach will do the line-up and discuss the tactics with the team, but thereafter it’s up to the players to do the job. Everyone has a role to play, including the guys who won’t start. My advice to the players: ‘Go out and enjoy’.”

Tshabalala also believes on senior players in the current Chiefs squad, who won those two titles alongside him, will help Amakhosi’s cause with the pressure on.

“Senior players like Itumeleng Khune, Mulomowandau Mathoho, Willard Katsande and Bernard Parker have been in this situation, they have won the league. I am sure that they will talk with the younger guys and share their experience.

“They will also tell their teammates, ‘forget about social media for now, let’s focus on what needs to be done on Saturday’.”

Tshabalala also praised Khama Billiat, who has had a difficult season for Chiefs, but who scored the winner in their 1-0 victory over Chippa United on Wednesday.

“It was great to see Khama score. People have been hard on him and he got a lot of stick, but by scoring that goal, he sent out the message, ‘I am still Khama Billiat, I can still do it’.”

