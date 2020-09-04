‘We have to win it for Kaizer Motaung’, says Chiefs’ Nurkovic

Amakhosi are in pole position to win their first title in five years as they are top of the standings going into the last round of games on Saturday. They are, however, equal on 56 points with Mamelodi Sundowns and ahead only on goal difference.

“I wasn’t here in the last five seasons, but the only thing I heard when I arrived at this big club is that it’s not acceptable to not win a title… Everything in the club is at the highest level,” said the Serbian striker nicknamed “Kokota Piano” after a popular local party song.

“We deserve to be on the first place. Winning the title will mean so much to the chariman as we celebrate our 50th anniversary. I will be happy to win the title in my first season,” he added.

Nurkovic has contributed 13 goals to the Amakhosi course this season, and is two behind the joint top scorers Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates and Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park.

He said he would be happy to bag the accolade but it would be more meaningful if the team has also won the league title.

Chiefs play Baroka FC in their last game on Saturday and Nurkovic says they have to win it – nothing else.

“It’s a really important game for us and everybody knows that we’ve had a good season and we’ve been at the top since the beginning. We will definitely fight and give our best until the last minute to try and secure a win and get this title. The team deserves it because we have been fighting for it for over a year and we have to go into it with a clean mindset and secure the win,” he said

