Liverpool legend reveals Chiefs link, keen to return to PSL

The Zimbabwe Warriors and Liverpool legend, who coached SuperSport United between 1999 and 2001, also revealed that he is keen to return to the Premier Soccer League.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs are suspension free heading into title decider

“South Africa, I would love to come back there,” Grobbelaar told the African football podcast On The Whistle as reported by the New Zimbabwe.

“I’ve been in touch with Kaizer Motaung at the Kaizer Chiefs. But I couldn’t get that one because Bobby [Motaung] was the one that was picking the coaches. So, there’s a lot of teams that have been in touch,” added the 62-year-old retired goalkeeper.

Grobbelaar also opened up signing a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2000.

“This is something that South Africans don’t know. I was asked to take over Sundowns with the Tsichlas family and I signed a pre-contract agreement,” he said.

Grobbelaar explained that the then-Sundowns club owners, the Tsichlas family, changed their mind and opted to give Clemens Westerhof the job.

“And so, it was breaking the agreement that I had with them. I took them to court. And I got paid three years of a three-year contract without coaching the team once,” he concluded.

Grobbelaar is currently working as Norwegian second-tier side Øygarden FK as special advisor and goalkeepers’ coach.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.