‘It wasn’t easy to beat Maritzburg’, says Pirates’ Ndlovu 

The Buccaneers struggled to get past the Maritzburg rearguard and when they did, Pirates just couldn’t put the ball into the net.

This was up until coach Josef Zinnbauer introduce Gabadinho Mhango into the game inside the last 10 minutes of regular time.

The striker got Bucs’ winning goal just a couple of minutes after coming on.

Ndlovu believes Mhango’s presence in the game showed that he was watching the game and knew exactly what to do when he got in.

“It wasn’t an easy game because it’s very hard to break a five men defensive line when they are playing with wingbacks. So, we had to match them in all departments and I feel like we did everything we could,” said Ndlovu, who was named Man-of-the-Match after the game.

“Great goal from Mhango coming on a a substitute, it shows that he was watching the game and saw the space that he can score in.”

Ndlovu and company take on Stellenbosch FC in their last game of the season at the Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday.

