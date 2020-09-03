We won’t give it to Chiefs on a silver platter – Pitso

Masandawana and Chiefs are tied on 56 points with a three-goal advantage on goal difference to the Glamour Boys separating them. Sundowns will take on relegation-troubled Black Leopards on Saturday afternoon, while Ernst Middendorp’s side will face another side fighting for their Premiership status, Baroka FC.

“You can never be unhappy about everything in life, don’t envy the neighbours, it is a competition and we have been gentlemen. We have given the competition for all the years even when wits won the league we gave them competition to win it at the end, it is never easy,” said Mosimane.

“Last year we had to win the last match to win the league so will give Chiefs the competition and a very good run even when we are losing, we will never give it away on a silver platter, we will go for it. We have closed a 13-point gap and that is what I am proud of,” he added.

The very same Baroka that will face Chiefs is the team that had Mosimane frustrated as they needed at least a point against them last weekend to overtake the side from Naturena. The Brazilians lost that game and “Jingles” says that was the only time his team had an opportunity to be in the driving seat.

“We had only one chance to take the lead after Chiefs lost to Wits. That was the only chance we have ever had this season and we did not take it. But it is fine, we can’t complain. What is more important for me and for the team is the Champions League spot. We are going again for the seventh year in a row and that shows that we are credible and we are a team of substance, we are not lucky,” said the Downs mentor.

