‘We have one hand on the trophy’, says Chiefs defender Cardoso

Amakhosi retained their position at the top of the Absa Premiership standings after they edged Chippa United 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

A Khama Billiat tap in was enough to earn Chiefs all the three points in a match that saw two Chippa players (Tercius Malepe and Elvis Moyo) receiving red cards and a Chilli Boys ‘goal’ being ruled out for a ‘foul’ on Itumeleng Khune.

Cardoso, who won the Man of the Match award after the game, admits that it was a tricky game for Amakhosi.

“It was not easy tonight, but we got the three points and are top of the table with one match to play,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV.

“We have one hand on the trophy and must recover tomorrow, train on Friday and hopefully win on Saturday.”

Chiefs will next face Baroka FC at the Bidvest Stadium in their last game of the season. A win should be enough for Amakhosi to grab a first league title in five years.

Sundowns will win the title, meanwhile, if they beat Black Leopards and Chiefs lose to or draw with Baroka, while Pitso Mosimane’s side will also win the title if they draw with Leopards, and Chiefs lose to Baroka.

