Billiat’s mother blasts Chiefs striker’s critics

Rosa Billiat says her son is going through a bad patch at the moment, similar to what he experienced while playing for Mamelodi Sundowns under coach Pitso Mosimane.

Billiat struggled for form this season with some questioning his relationship with coach Ernst Middendorp, however Rosa believes the Chiefs forward will shake of the poor form and help Chiefs win the league.

The Warriors international scored the winning goal on Wednesday night against Chippa United, meaning Amakhosi are on the brink of a first league title in five seasons.

“I remember at one time, at Sundowns, there was talk from fans that ‘Khama must go and Pitso [Mosimane] must go’ but, after that, he fully recovered from an injury,’’ Rosa told The Herald.

“He went on to win awards, together with his coach. So, I have seen this before, and know that it happens in football and it shall pass. I am not really worried. What I know is Khama is passionate about football, he loves football.”

Rosa addressed rumour surrounding Billat’s age, with prominent coach Mlungisi “Proffesor” Ngubane claiming the Chiefs midfielder might have reduced his age before coming to South Africa to play in the PSL.

“My child never cheated, when it comes his age, at any stage in his career,’’ said Rosa.

Billiat’s father Mustapha says he hope Chiefs win the league so his son can get credit for his contribution and says Billiat will decide on his future once he the season is up.

