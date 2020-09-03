Zinnbauer content with Maritzburg win 

The Buccaneers, however, needed something special to win the game and it did coming from a beautifully well struck shot by substitute Gabadinho Mhango in the later stages of the game.

The striker finally ended his goal drought having been misfiring in front of goals in the club’s previous games since the return of football.

“I think we had a good first half, we had good chances. We knew that Maritzburg is a good team and we had to see in the second half. They came more and more as we got closer to the goal. But we had a good defensive structure today and we had Gabadinho back,” said the Bucs coach.

“I think for the whole team it was all about working together against the opponents and that’s the reason we won the game today.”

Mhango last scored for the Buccaneers in their 2-1 victory over Chippa United back in February.

He has now taken his goal tally to 15 goals, level with Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park and Bradley Grobler of SuperSport in the race for the PSL Golden Boot award.

With the club’s second successive win, they have now improved their chance of finishing the season in third place on the log and qualifying for a spot in the Caf Confederations Cup.

They sit on position four on the League standings with 49 points, level with Bidvest Wits going into the last round of the PSL fixtures.

The Soweto giants will be looking to end the season on a high with a third straight win they host Stellenbosch FC at the Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday.

