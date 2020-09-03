Pitso unhappy with Sundowns’ strike rate, slams Dobsonville pitch

The 3-0 win over Polokwane City on Wednesday evening sees the defending Absa Premiership champions remain level on points with leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who have a three goal advantage on goal difference heading into the season finale on Saturday.

“I believe we could have scored more and I am not happy that we didn’t score more. But you must never be ungrateful to be where you are. We kept zero behind which is very good,” said Mosimane, who went on to allude to how playing Polokwane at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium helped his team.

Downs have been assigned the Dobsonville Stadium as their home venue in the Biologically Safe Environment while City took over Sundowns’ traditional home ground in the capital city. “Jingles” said his side did not feel like an away team at all.

“The pitch helped and the pitch at Dobsonville must be closed after the league ends and I don’t know where Swallows have to play but that pitch is not right for football, it has got a heavy load on it and it is getting worse, we can’t pass the ball. We can also say it was familiar territory to the players because they know where to be. It was good to score three goals and we deserved more. I could see that we had chances to score and you could see we had chances upfront,” said Mosimane.

He went on to laud his goal scorers, Anele Ngcongca who netted his maiden goal for Sundowns, Themba Zwane who scored his 11th of the season, and Keletso Makgalwa who has made it a habit to come off the bench and find the back of the net.

“I’m so happy that Anele scored, thank God, finally after all the chances that have been coming to him. Themba Zwane, that’s his area, he is a winger that doesn’t cross the ball but comes inside and scores those important goals for us. The third goal… that boy is brilliant. It is not an easy goal, it was anybody else they’d want to kill the goalkeeper. He is so intelligent and he comes on and scores such important goals as a substitute for us.”

