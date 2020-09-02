‘It was all about the points’, says Chiefs coach Middendorp after Chippa win

A nine men Chilli Boys kept Amakhosi pinned back for most of the second half but Ernst Middendorp’s side held on for the win which came courtesy of Khama Billiat’s first half goal. READ: Chiefs beat Chippa to hold lead into the final round of games

Speaking after the match, Middendorp said he was happy that they achieved the main aim for the night which was pocketing the three points.

“It is about the points now… it’s about winning. I am fully aware of that. It is not about the soccer that Kaizer Chiefs play,” said Middendorp as the display was lacklustre but they achieved what they needed.

“You could see today that we had two days less for recovery. They played on Friday, we played on Sunday and this makes a huge difference.

“Before the game I was already aware of how far some players will be able to go. But I am very happy with the entire team. We have gone through this successfully. The fighting spirit is there and that’s what we needed today,” said an uncharacteristically calm and perhaps emotionless Middendorp in a TV interview.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.