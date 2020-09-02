Chiefs beat Chippa to hold lead into the final round of games

Amakhosi took the lead just nine minutes into the match with Billiat scoring what is perhaps the ugliest goal of his career as he bundled the ball into the net from an Erick Mathoho cross. While the way it was scored was uncharacteristic of the scorer, the way it was set up was interesting with Mathoho dribbling a defender and crossing from a tight angle to feed it to the centre where Billiat was on hand to finish it off. But if anything else, the goal also proved the nimble footed Zimbabwean’s commitment to the course.

Both had chances in the first half, with Chiefs even having a penalty appeal ignore but they couldn’t make good of them.

Billiat was set up brilliantly by Reeve Frosler right at the end of the half but ballooned his effort wide and over.

Chippa also had a chance when Itumeleng Khune came out of his line and was caught flat footed and only saved blushes by Daniel Cardoso who headed Ruzaigh Gamaldien’s effort away from goal.

The Chilli Boys came out for the second half more determined and pinned their hosts back but they couldn’t find the key to unlock the Amakhosi defence.

Chippa were reduced to 10 men after he hacked Billiat who had been sent through on goal by Lebogang Manyama. Samir Nurkovic had his scorcher defected away from the resultant free kick.

The Chilli Boys had the ball in the back of the net and thought they had equalised 10 minutes to the end but the goal was disallowed as Khune had been brought down before it was scored. But TV replays showed that Khune had actually tripped against a Chiefs player and not fouled by a Chippa player.

Chippa were further reduced to nine men when second half substitute Elvis Moyo was red carded following a dangerous tackle on Ramahlwe Mphahlele.