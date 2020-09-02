Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United – Live Report

PSL News 2.9.2020 05:40 pm

Jonty Mark
Itumeleng Khune is back in the Kaizer Chiefs line-up Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Hello and welcome to Phakaaathi’s live coverage of Wednesday evening’s Absa Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at Orlando Stadium.

4 – Great chance for Chiefs as Khama Billiat turns in the box but his shot typifies the Zimbawean’s season as it dribbles into Mothwa’s arms. Then Samir Nurkovic has the ball in the net but is ruled offside.

2 – Bernard Parker wins a corner off Diamond Thopola. Parker takes a short corner but the cross is too close to Veli Mothwa.

1- The match kicks off at Orlando Stadium. Lebo Manyama and Willard Katsande are also back in the Chiefs starting line-up.

The big team news for Kaizer Chiefs is that Itumeleng Khune is back in the Amakhosi line-up for the first time since he played in the Nedbank Cup loss to Highlands Park at on February 22.

Here are the two teams in full:

 

