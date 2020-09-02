Kaizer Chiefs 1 Chippa United 0 – Live Report

65 – Gamildien’s corner is flapped at a bit by Khune, but Chiefs break and Billiat surges onto Manyama’s pass and is clean through. Tercious Malepe hacks him down, just outside the box … RED CARD. Malepe is sent off after a lengthy consultation.

59 – Meshack Maphangule is booked for a cynical tackle on Bernard Parker to stop a Chiefs breakaway.

55 – Ramalhlwe Mphahlele replaces Moleko for Chiefs.

46 – The second half kicks off at Orlando Stadium. Chippa have made a change with Augustine Kwem on the field

These are the half time scores in full from all eight Absa Premiership matches:

Chiefs 1-0 Chippa

Polokwane 0-2 Sundowns

Arrows 0-0 Celtic

Highlands 1-0 Cape Town City

Leopards 0-0 Wits

Maritzburg 0-0 Pirates

Stellenbosch 0-1 AmaZulu

SuperSport 1-1 Baroka

HT – Kaizer Chiefs 1 Chippa United 0

45 +4 – Khune goes walkabout off his goalline, doesn’t get there and the ball falls to Gamildien. The Chippa forward composes himself and curls goalward but Daneil Cardoso saves his goalkeeper by heading off the line.

45 + 1 Billiat should put Chiefs 2-0 up but after a deft dummy beats two men and leaves him with only Mothwa to beat, he blazes over the bar.

45 – Sundowns go 2-0 up against Polokwane City as Gaston Sirino sends a wonderful disguised pass to Themba Zwane who beats his man and fires in his 11th league goal of the season.

39 – Mamelodi Sundowns draw level, as it stands, on points with Chiefs at the top of the table, as Anele Ngcongca fires home from close range to put them 1-0 up against Polokwane City.

36 – Parker with a late tackle on Maphangule and it’s a free kick to Chippa. Gamildien’s free kick is straight at Khune, who punches it rather poorly away but Chiefs clear the danger in the end.

32 – Nurkovic tries one from a long way out but that is easy for Mothwa.

26 – Billiat is down with an injury, Frosler kicks the ball out and it’s time for the cooling break.

21 – Chippa give the ball away on the edge of their own box and Billiat is played in by Nurkovic and goes down under a heavy challenge in the box but no penalty is given.

16 – Chippa threaten for the first time as Ruzaigh Gamildien’s shot is deflected and bounces nicely for Khune to gather.

13 – Kgotso Moleko’s cross finds Nurkovic at the back post but he heads just wide.

11 – GOAL! BILLIAT STRIKES FOR KAIZER CHIEFS! Kaizer Chiefs 1 Chippa United 0. It’s been a great start from Chiefs and Nurkovic flicks Erick Mathoho’s cross to Billiat, who makes no mistake this time for his second league goal of the season,

Peter Shalulile has scored his 15th league goal of the season for Highlands Park and they lead 1-0 at home to Cape Town City. All the games in this penultimate matchday of the season are being played at the same time.

4 – Great chance for Chiefs as Khama Billiat turns in the box but his shot typifies the Zimbawean’s season as it dribbles into Mothwa’s arms. Then Samir Nurkovic has the ball in the net but is ruled offside.

2 – Bernard Parker wins a corner off Diamond Thopola. Parker takes a short corner but the cross is too close to Veli Mothwa.

1- The match kicks off at Orlando Stadium. Lebo Manyama and Willard Katsande are also back in the Chiefs starting line-up.

The big team news for Kaizer Chiefs is that Itumeleng Khune is back in the Amakhosi line-up for the first time since he played in the Nedbank Cup loss to Highlands Park at on February 22.

Here are the two teams in full:

Absa Premiership: Kaizer Chiefs vs. Chippa United Starting 11: Khune ©, Moleko, Mathoho, Sasman, Cardoso, Katsande, Manyama, Parker, Frosler, Billiat, Nurković Subs: Bvuma, Baccus, Agay, Mphahlele, Kambole, Zulu, Ngezana, Sifama Head Coach: Ernst Middendorp#AbuyileAmakhosi pic.twitter.com/SZIcLET1VL — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 2, 2020

