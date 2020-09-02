Parker banks on mental strength for Chippa clash

Kaizer Chiefs are still top of the table, tied on points with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, but ahead of Pitso Mosimane’s side on goal difference.

Amakhosi have six points to play for in their last two games, first against the Chilli Boys on Wednesday evening, with their last match of the season pining them against Baroka FC.

“Our preparation has been more mental than physical and it has been going well, tuning the mind into a more positive approach in terms of winning the match,” said Parker.

“We are aware that the expectation his high, the pressure is high everyone has their whole heart into supporting the team, the supporters want us to deliver the title. That is the goal and focus in the 50-year celebration of the club.”

Parker says the bio-bubble is a new experience for all the players but has given them a chance to connect.

“As players we have come together, we have been praying and connecting energetically amongst ourselves in terms of how we are going to approach the last two games, which is war … our lives depend on it.”

