Davids warns Pirates players against complacency 

Bucs finally managed to secure three points in their last outing, beating SuperSport United 1-0.

Davids says it’s good feeling to go into the next game on the back of a win, but wants the players to remain focused on the job at hand.

“It’s always a good feeling when you come back from a win, especially with the heroics we showed in the second half. Positive thing is that it was a team effort, team unit work. We worked together with the ball, we worked together without the ball and we got the results. Now we facing a Maritzburg United team, a really organised team, not a team that builds up too much, they build up extremely slow,” Davids told Bucs’ media team.

“On the one hand you want to take the confidence of the result, but you don’t want that confidence to boil over to complacency. We know that there is six points at stake, our only focus is the three points. We just have use to that confidence to be able to play our game, play the football that we want to play but not in an arrogant or complacent way. Do the job, get the three points and go home.”

The Buccaneers go into this tie with the club sitting in position five on the log with 46 points, while Maritzburg are below Bucs on the table occupying position six with 42 points after 28 games.

