Sundowns entering last-chance saloon in roller-coaster title race

Amakhosi and Masandawana are level on points going into the penultimate round of the reason with Chiefs, who have been on top for over a year now, leading Sundowns by virtue of a greater goal difference.

“I said earlier that the championship would not be decided in the Chiefs and Sundowns match and there it shows, I think this one will go to the last game. We are facing people who want to win so much so that even a point they will cherish. We need maximum points because if you don’t get maximum points how do you expect to win the league? It is very difficult and emotional,” said Mosimane.

“We have checked them (City), they play two systems. They have (previously) been playing four at the back but lately they are playing five … they are desperate like we are (Polokwane City are currently bottom of the league). We will see how it goes, they are tough. There’s no team that you can easily beat. You will never know where it is going. I think it’s the best time for bookmakers now because this thing is really unpredictable,” Mosimane added.

The Brazilians will look back at their last match against Baroka FC with so much regret as they dropped all three points, squandering an opportunity to move to the summit of the log after Chiefs had stumbled against Wits.

“We had one small chance that lasted for a few hours but we didn’t take that chance. We have never been in the driving seat but you never know … We will keep going until the fat lady sings,” said the Downs mentor.

He added: “We saw how Baroka fought and celebrated after our match. We also won against Golden Arrows and we were celebrating, it’s part of football. It is our time as coaches to stress a lot, we are human beings. A lot of mistakes are done by us on the pitch, by players and by referees. It is the beauty of it and we don’t know how it will end. If anybody knew how it would end then what is the use, we should all move out of the bubble and go home.”