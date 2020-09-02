Chippa out to dent Chiefs title hopes

Chippa coach Lehlohonolo Seema says his team does not want to leave it until the last game of the season against Golden Arrows to secure their top-flight status.

A win against Chiefs will secure their place in the elite league, but even just a point should be good enough to see the Chilli Boys in the Premiership next season.

“If we can win this game, I’m sure then they [the players] will be sure that, now we can say are safe for next season and we are sure that whatever happens in the last game [against Lamontville Golden Arrows] we won’t be in the relegation dog fight,” Lehlohonolo Seema told the South African Football Journalists’ Association (Safja).

“They [Chiefs] have a good coach in Ernst Middendorp. He is one of my mentors, I worked with him at Celtic, I know that he likes to tweak things and he’s a good coach.

“So, we will do our best to prepare and hopefully this time I will be on the winning end, and that will be good for the Eastern Cape people and the players, because it’s going to be a difficult game,” added the former Lesotho international.

“You can see the Chiefs that played before the lockdown and the Chiefs playing now, I don’t know if it’s because of the pressure of the games running out, but you can see they are able to change during the game and play differently.

The game is set to take place at Orlando Stadium at 6pm.