I wanted to quit, PSL referee reveals

But it wasn’t the case for the Eastern Cape born match official, with thoughts of quitting playing on her mind as she struggled to beat the endurance and speed test during the South African Football Association’s initiative in getting more women involved in football in 2011.

“As a former athlete, I was surprised how come I found it difficult to pass the tests. I was playing soccer and good in sprints. But it was very difficult for me. I thought about quitting a lot of times, but then again, I thought I have to make something about it,” said Makalima.

“I immediately started working extra hard at the gym and got a personal instructor to help me achieve my goal. It was all about hard work and having to put my mind to whatever I want to achieve.”

Makalima dreamt of playing for Banyana Banyana, but a lot of factors, like a lack of teams and proper structures in the Eastern Cape caused her to dream fade away. Age was also not on her side having already completed her higher education.

“During those times women football was not that popular, so the only chance I got to play football was when I was at school. After finishing my studies, it was either I had to relocate to Johannesburg or Cape Town if I wanted to play soccer. But I knew that my mother wouldn’t be fond of the idea. I started working at various places, but I still had that thing that I wanted to be in football.”

The itch to get into football didn’t go away and finally, when the Safa introduced their initiative she grabbed it with both hands, even though it was difficult at first.

Today, Makalima finds herself as the only female official in top-flight football in the country, having started officiating in the PSL in 2015 and she is part of the Momentum campaign where they recognise women in male-dominated fields like football with the #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign .

Having gone through many obstacles to be where she is now, her advice to aspiring female referees or those who want to get into football is to never give up, go for what you want and be passionate about it.

