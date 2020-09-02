Dear Baroka players and Pitso, it ends on the field

I had a favourite team, Ezibomvu (the Reds) which was from my section and obvious choice to support. We were playing a team who were our biggest rivals that day and were not having a great game. READ MORE: Sundowns unveil new logo and jerseys for 2020/21 season. I was a very big supporter who shouts and encourages the players. We sat in a group singing and trying to push our players to give their best and try to wrestle the match back. And it happened, we came back from 3-1 down to lose it 4-3. During the game, I...

I had a favourite team, Ezibomvu (the Reds) which was from my section and obvious choice to support. We were playing a team who were our biggest rivals that day and were not having a great game.

I was a very big supporter who shouts and encourages the players. We sat in a group singing and trying to push our players to give their best and try to wrestle the match back.

And it happened, we came back from 3-1 down to lose it 4-3. During the game, I shouted at an opponent player to “run home to his grandma since he’s a little boy”.

This was one of their best players and he had this annoying habit of saying “hhi hhi hhi” like he is crying whenever he was making a run on the left and he was a player similar to Helman Mkhalele so he was having a real go at our right back (or No. 2 as we called it back then).

His cries annoyed me so much that I had to shout at him to run home since he was acting like a little kid.

But it turned ugly for me as he turned towards me afterwards and said “I will deal with you after this game”.

Okay, he was also a known tsotsi who carried a gun and was not too afraid to get into a fight. So, soon as the final whistle went, I ran for the hills.

He chased after me and when he caught up, he picked me up and threw me in the air like I was a hero.

The group from my section had come after him and were surprised that he wasn’t giving a hiding like they expected but rather telling me that he like me because I motivated him to play even better just so he could hurt me. He score the winning goal when we had equalised by the way, the bastard.

I am telling this story as a way to show that what happens during the game should end there and not taken outside like Pitso Mosimane and the Baroka FC who got into an ‘entanglement’ after their game at the weekend.

Some rough words were said but they were really unnecessary. I believe the Baroka players called Madisha a ‘freeway’ just as a way to unsettle him. If they did it even after the game had ended, then that was not sportsman-like of them.

Pitso retaliated by insulting the entire Baroka institution calling them a relegation club. That was unfortunate and not needed in our game. It ends on the field gents. Let it end there.

