Dear Baroka players and Pitso, it ends on the field

PREMIUM!
Dear Baroka players and Pitso, it ends on the fieldlocal soccer 1 hour ago
I remember one day when I was a young boy and I had gone to the local grounds to watch football. Football was an every Sunday event back then in the little village on the foothills of the Drakensberg Mountains where I come from.
COSAFA TV
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ and Mboweni calls Masina to ‘order’
Crime Third suspect in Nathaniel Julies murder case arrested
Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding continues on Wednesday as Eskom warns of additional stages
World US police shoot and kill another black man