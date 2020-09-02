Ex-Maritzburg midfielder Nyoni set to join Cape Town club

The midfielder was released by Maritzburg United after injuries kept him on the bench for most of the 2019/20 season, having joined the KZN side from Zimbabwean outfit CAPS United.

Nyoni is said to have done enough during his stint with the coastal side to attract interest from GladAfrica Championship side Cape Umoya United, which is set to sign him as a free agent.

“The midfielder left United. He had a lot of injuries and the club was expecting him to hit the ground running but he didn’t give them that running and speed that they signed him for,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“I understand he is now on the radar of Cape Umoya with the side looking to add more forwards to their squad. Umoya will sign him as a free agent, he didn’t travel back to Zimbabwe after he was released by Maritzburg because he knew he could get an offer somewhere else.”

