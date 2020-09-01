‘SuperSport on course to meet season targets’, says Williams

United claimed the first trophy of the season when they beat Highlands Park in the MTN8 final and have been lingering in the top half of the table for the whole season.

A top three spot would be a bonus for the side, says club captain Rownen Williams, who at the same time feels Matsatsantsa A Pitori could have gathered more points at this stage.

“At the beginning of the season we said we would be content with a top five finish and a trophy and so far we have not been out of the top five throughout the season we have managed to win the MTN8,” said Williams.

“It has been a wonderful season and one looks back and thinks that if we had focused more and picked more points we could have given a challenge to the teams up there because it doesn’t seem as though anyone wants to win it so. We know where we let it slip,” he added.

Last time out, the Pretoria side lost 2-1 to Orlando Pirates and are up against a resilient Baroka FC side that just came at the back of a win against title hopefuls Mamelodi Sundowns. United will take on Bakgaga at the Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday evening where all eight league games will have a simultaneous kick-off.

“We are coming back from a defeat and that is disappointing but the turnaround time is quick and we need to put that defeat behind us and move forward. We have six points to play for and the guys are fresh and hungry. It is going to be a tough one because they are fighting to stay in the league and we are fighting to stay in the top three,” Williams said.

