Sundowns unveil new logo and jerseys for 2020/21 season

In a statement, Sundowns said the “changes to their logo included the ribbon being shortened so that the proportion of the crest could be slightly magnified, the ribbon is bolder, the hands are more defined and the centre circle within the logo surrounding the hand has been removed”.

“Some of these changes were necessitated by the modern media and advertising requirements,” read the club statement.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has, over the years, become an entrenched and integral part of the history and aspirations of the people of South Africa and the African continent.

“Understanding the love and passion that Masandawana have towards their badge, the Club and its supporters decided not to move too far away from their original logo. With that in mind, the Club took a decision in 2019 to give the members of the Mamelodi Sundowns family the opportunity to participate and to be part of the designing of the logo through a unique and innovative competition,” added the club statement.

Meanwhile, club sponsor Puma has unveiled the new home and away jerseys for Sundowns, with the words “50 Years” below the redesigned team logo, which marks an important milestone.

“Puma is honoured to be able to continue to partner and support Mamelodi Sundowns, a club which has always lived the ideals of The Beautiful Game. Every match is a carnival with the players bringing fans to their feet, to applaud moments of artistry and to celebrate yet another exhilarating victory,” said Brett Bellinger, Puma South Africa marketing director.

Said Sundowns spokesperson Alex Shakoane: “It’s a momentous year for the club and the 2020/2021 jersey portrays a new direction in our history with the launch of the re-designed logo and the celebration of 50 years of evolution, aspiration, and determination. Our partners at PUMA have created a timeless kit that salutes the teams of the past as we continue to forge a new future. It pays homage to our humble beginnings in Mamelodi, while the bold Brazilian accents highlight our continued desire to play entertaining and revolutionary football.”

“Although 2020 has been eclipsed by a pandemic that has forced the young to avoid their elders, this shirt is a tribute that connects all supporters, young and old. This year is a milestone for Mamelodi Sundowns, and we are ecstatic that we can continue our journey with Puma as they always deliver jerseys with the most advanced global technology, giving our players the edge,” concluded Shakoane.

