Pirates show interest in Highlands defender

Mokoena is currently with Highlands Park, who might come back under the disguise of GladAfrica side TS Galaxy next season if indeed the Lions of the North sold their status to Tim Sukazi.

“Pirates want to have consistent players particularly at the back and players like Mokoena and Thulani Hlatshwayo are such players who have proven to be reliable for their clubs ad that is the kind of quality that the Buccaneers are looking for,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Highlands players are said to have refused to train on Monday until the management gives them clarity on the club sale.

The Lions of the North are believed to be on the verge of being sold to GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy, but the players are said to be in the dark about the club sale.

“They then decided not to attend training until someone tells them what is going on,” said a source close to Highlands.

