Mnisi vows to stop reported Highlands Park sale

Reports suggest that GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi has submitted a bid to buy the status of Highlands for his side to campaign in the top tier next season.

Mnisi, who is a minority shareholder at Highlands has vowed to stop the sale of the club. Mnisi also insinuated that he was not informed of the sale as he only found out about it in the media.

“I don’t know if it is true or not but if there is such a thing like reports suggest to us. Then I will make sure I get my way,” Mnisi told Phakaaathi.

“I want to show even the new generation that you can get your way even if you are a minority. I will get my way about the sale of the club. I will stand my ground. I will stop whatever is coming to the club with that sale. I don’t know if it is true or not but if it is I will fight it.”

