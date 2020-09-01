Newly-promoted Swallows flooded with CVs

Swallows FC have been flooded with CV’s since their promotion to the top flight last weekend, Phakaaathi has heard.

READ: Irvin Khoza coy on PSL’s next headline sponsor

A number of players and few coaches are said to have expressed their interest in joining the Dube Birds next season.

“It started a week ago when it became apparent that they would be winning automatic promotion. The chairman (David Mogashoa) has had to field calls and emails from people offering their experience to the club. It is not only players and coaches but other personnel as well,” a source told Phakaaathi.

But, he added, the club will not be entertaining anyone for now as they want to do things accordingly and with level heads.

“They started planning for this even before going into the Bubble because they knew the team had potential to get promotion,” added the source.

Swallows returned to top flight football last weekend after being crowned GladAfrica Championship winners on goal difference after the final day of league action.

The Dube Birds were in mean mood on Sunday afternoon as they beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-0. Second-placed Ajax Cape Town, who were a goal behind Swallows on goal difference at the start of play, also beat Mbombela United 3-0 but it was not quite enough.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.