Newly-promoted Swallows flooded with CVs

Swallows FC have been flooded with CV’s since their promotion to the top flight last weekend, Phakaaathi has heard.
A number of players and few coaches are said to have expressed their interest in joining the Dube Birds next season.
“It started a week ago when it became apparent that they would be winning automatic promotion. The chairman (David Mogashoa) has had to field calls and emails from people offering their experience to the club. It is not only players and coaches but other personnel as well,” a source told Phakaaathi.
But, he added, the club will not be entertaining anyone for now as they want to do things accordingly and with level heads.
“They started planning for this even before going into the Bubble because they knew the team had potential to get promotion,” added the source.
