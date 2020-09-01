PSL News 1.9.2020 10:00 am

Is Khune set for Chiefs return after Akpeyi injury?

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Is Khune set for Chiefs return after Akpeyi injury?

Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs being congratulated by teammates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on the 29 February 2020 at FNB Stadium, Soweto Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Fan favourite Itumeleng Khune could return to the Kaizer Chiefs starting line-up this Wednesday after Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi was ruled out for Amakhosi’s remaining two games of the season.

Akpeyi suffered a concussion during Amakhosi’s 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits last Sunday and will miss the  game against Chippa United on Wednesday and also the last match of the season against Baroka FC on Saturday .

READ: Chiefs coach Middendorp rues missed chances in Wits loss 

“Daniel Akpeyi suffered a concussion on Sunday against Wits. He is ruled out for the next two matches. The medical team will continue monitoring his recovery process. We wish him a speedy recovery,” read a statement from Chiefs.

Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has opted to field Akpeyi over Khune in league games this season stating that the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper will be used for cup games.

With Chiefs conceding many goals since the resumption of the season, there were calls from Amakhosi fans for him to be rested and Khune to resume the number one role.

Middendorp, however, directed all questions regarding Khune’s exclusion from Chiefs’ 18-man squad to the club’s management after Khune was said to have faced a ‘few challenges’ in Amakhosi’s training sessions.

It’s not clear if Khune will start in goals for Chiefs on Wednesday or if it will be Bruce Bvuma, who came in to replace Akpeyi during the Wits game.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘I warned my players about set-pieces’, says frustrated Pitso 31.8.2020
Baroka stun Sundowns and hand Kaizer Chiefs a title lifeline 30.8.2020
Kaizer Chiefs coach snubs media after Wits defeat 30.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm

Business News Crime, electricity theft kill off critical businesses in Joburg

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial and petrol price

Courts Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial to start in October

Business News Petrol price goes up by 1 cent, diesel down 21 cents


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition