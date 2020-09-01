Is Khune set for Chiefs return after Akpeyi injury?

Akpeyi suffered a concussion during Amakhosi’s 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits last Sunday and will miss the game against Chippa United on Wednesday and also the last match of the season against Baroka FC on Saturday .

“Daniel Akpeyi suffered a concussion on Sunday against Wits. He is ruled out for the next two matches. The medical team will continue monitoring his recovery process. We wish him a speedy recovery,” read a statement from Chiefs.

Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has opted to field Akpeyi over Khune in league games this season stating that the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper will be used for cup games.

With Chiefs conceding many goals since the resumption of the season, there were calls from Amakhosi fans for him to be rested and Khune to resume the number one role.

Middendorp, however, directed all questions regarding Khune’s exclusion from Chiefs’ 18-man squad to the club’s management after Khune was said to have faced a ‘few challenges’ in Amakhosi’s training sessions.

It’s not clear if Khune will start in goals for Chiefs on Wednesday or if it will be Bruce Bvuma, who came in to replace Akpeyi during the Wits game.

