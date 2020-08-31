I never phoned previous coaches about their Chippa experiences – Seema

When Lehlohonolo Seema left Bloemfontein Celtic for Chippa United just before the resumption of local football, it was generally seen as naive move by the young coach based on the club’s history of impatience with coaches.

But Seema has revealed that he believes in his abilities and wants to have his own experiences.

“This question has been asked several times… For me, before you go to any team you first research about it,” Seema said in a South African Football Journalists Association virtual media conference on Monday.

He said he was not concerned about the club but rather the players he would work with on a daily basis.

“The one thing that I really checked was the team – the players that I would be working with. And the past, information about and from previous coaches that were here (didn’t matter)… you known I worked with Larsen (Clinton) and he was last here but I never phoned him or any other one to ask about why they left.

“What was important was that I needed to focus on my job and make sure that I change and contribute with whatever I can to make this team better. I believe in my abilities, and my philosophy is that if we can defend better and try to play good football with result,” he added.

He said he is a kind of coach who is bold enough to introduce new players and would be looking to do the same at the Chilli Boys as from next season.

“If there is one thing that I am sure that is standing out (about me) it is that I am known to not be afraid to give unknown players a chance. That has worked well for me because you need to find the balance in using the old and experienced players and new guys. I will be doing the same here,” he said

