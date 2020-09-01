 
 
PSL return starting to look like a prank show

local soccer

Bold predictions were made just after 10 games of the 2019/20 season had been played, but due the suspension of the league to Covid-19 threw a spanner in the works.

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
01 Sep 2020
10:32:22 AM
PSL return starting to look like a prank show

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates victory during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango looked set to finish as the league’s top goalscorer while Kaizer Chiefs were set to stroll to the finish line to lift the league title trophy. But now with each game that comes Amakhosi look to be losing steam, putting Mamelodi Sundowns firmly back in the race. However, the Pretoria outfit is also not without their faults, dropping points at crucial times in the race,  losing to Baroka FC this past weekend after they had a good chance to overtake Chiefs. The players’ form, empty stadiums and sometimes shocking results have me wondering if this is...

