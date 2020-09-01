PSL return starting to look like a prank show

Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango looked set to finish as the league’s top goalscorer while Kaizer Chiefs were set to stroll to the finish line to lift the league title trophy. But now with each game that comes Amakhosi look to be losing steam, putting Mamelodi Sundowns firmly back in the race. However, the Pretoria outfit is also not without their faults, dropping points at crucial times in the race, losing to Baroka FC this past weekend after they had a good chance to overtake Chiefs. The players’ form, empty stadiums and sometimes shocking results have me wondering if this is...

Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango looked set to finish as the league’s top goalscorer while Kaizer Chiefs were set to stroll to the finish line to lift the league title trophy.

But now with each game that comes Amakhosi look to be losing steam, putting Mamelodi Sundowns firmly back in the race. However, the Pretoria outfit is also not without their faults, dropping points at crucial times in the race, losing to Baroka FC this past weekend after they had a good chance to overtake Chiefs.

The players’ form, empty stadiums and sometimes shocking results have me wondering if this is not all just a big joke. It’s like Leon Schuster will pop out of nowhere at any time wearing blackface laughing hysterically and say “look into that camera it’s a joke.”

Everything that’s happening in the league seems as unbelievable as some of the scenes set up by Schuster to evoke emotions from unsuspecting members of the public during prank shows.

One thing that’s certain about the second coming of the 2019/20 season is footballers supporters are “breathing through the wound” as they are unable to confidently declare that their team will be champions because it might all end in tears.

