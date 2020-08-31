Irvin Khoza coy on PSL’s next headline sponsor

Absa recently ended its 16-year relationship with the PSL – and 13 years as lead sponsor of the Premiership.

In a press conference held in Johannesburg on Friday, Khoza admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic had left the market weaker.

“As I am talking to you, there is a meeting happening now with the sponsorship, marketing and finance committee,” Khoza said.

“When I leave here, I am going to that meeting. There is also a meeting with the executive committee next week because we are in the market looking. It’s a difficult time and period. It is not easy.

“That is why these discussions [are] taking place right now. [People] must be patient because the market is not as easy as normal. It might be a different scenario.

“Let’s hope what happens in [the] executive committee meeting next week gives us an indication of what is the way forward.”

Sport24 previously reported that four companies were interested in sponsoring Africa’s richest league.

The Bidvest Group , a South African service, trading, and distribution company, and currently the sponsor of Bidvest Wits, is believed to be one of the companies interested.

Other companies seemingly interested include international betting company BetWay , subscription broadcaster DStv and telecommunications giant Telkom.

