Chiefs star Zuma linked with Belgian move

Reports from Belgium suggest that Jupiler Pro League side Sint-Truiden are set to table an offer for Kaizer Chiefs attacker Dumisani Zuma.

According to Belgian website, voetbalbelgie.be, the transfer offer is between €1 million (close to R20-million) and €1.5m (close to R30-million).

“In search for reinforcements for the attack, STVV will travel South African roads. There is an offer of 1 to 1.5 million euros for Dumisani Perseverance Zuma,” read the report.

Zuma, who has been used as a super sub by Ernst Middendorp, missed Chiefs’ 1-0 loss against Bidvest Wits on Sunday because of an injury.

Having joined Chiefs from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2014, the 25-year-old has scored 11 goals and made seven assists in 79 appearances for Amakhosi.

