5 things we learned from Absa Premiership this weekend

Chiefs and Sundowns lost 1-0 to Bidvest Wits and Baroka FC on Sunday, while Orlando Pirates bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over SuperSport United.

Here are the five things we learned from the Absa Premiership this past weekend:

Emotional Middendorp snubs media after Wits loss

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp failed to attend the post-match press conference, following Amakhosi’s loss to Wits at FNB Stadium on Sunday. The German coach, who looked dejected after the game, was scheduled to attend a Zoom press conference at 7pm SA time to discuss his team’s loss, but was not available. This move could land him in hot water with the Premier Soccer League.

Sundowns stumble as Chiefs slip up again

Mamelodi Sundowns missed on a chance to topple Chiefs for the first time this season when they lost 1-0 to Baroka FC on Sunday evening. The Brazilians needed at least a point in this game to move to the top of the Absa Premiership standings, but Ananias Gebhardt’s first half header was enough to hand Bakgaga the win.

Pirates end winless run

Orlando Pirates ended their six games winless run with a 2-1 win over SuperSport United on Saturday afternoon. Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa scored the goals for the Buccaneers, with Luke Fleurs netting the consolation goal for Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

Sandilands the hero for Pirates, Nurkovic the villain for Chiefs

Wayne Sandilands saved two penalties in Pirates’ 2-1 win over SuperSport on Saturday. The veteran goalkeeper denied Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza to make sure that his team take all the three points on offer and end their winless run. While Sandilands, was the hero, Chiefs top goalscorer Samir Nurkovic was the villain for Amakhosi as he missed an easiest chance for the club in the loss against Wits. With only an empty net in front of him, Nurkovic shot over the crossbar, in what can be described as a miss of the season.

Lakay opens his scoring account in style

Fagrie Lakay scored a hat-trick in Cape Town City’s 4-1 win over a hapless Golden Arrows side at Emirates Airline Park over the weekend to open his goalscoring account for this season in style. Lakay’s first two goals came in a space of three minutes in the first half. He then completed his hat-trick in the second half.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.