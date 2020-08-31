Nyoni’s farewell message to Maritzburg United

Team of Choice chairman Farook Kadodia confirmed to Phakaaathi last week that the midfielder was no longer with the club even though the team didn’t publish an official statement about the player’s exit.

READ: Injuries push Nyoni out of Maritzburg

Injuries are said to have been the deciding factor for Nyoni to part ways with the club after joining the side at the start of the 2019/20 season from CAPS United in Zimbabwe.

“I had a great time and experience Maritzburg United. We had a special relationship. Unfortunate injuries forced me out of the Club. Special thanks to Coach Eric Tinkler Coach Parks (Vincent Kobola), Quintin Jettoo and the Chairman of the club. Maritzburg United is a well organized and structured club. I am now strong and ready two fight again,” read a tweet from Nyoni.

I had a great tym & experience @MaritzburgUtd. We had a special relationship. Unfortunate injuries forced me out of e Club. Special thanks 2 Coach Eric, Coach parks, @jetfooty & e Chairman.@MaritzburgUtd z a well organized & structured club.I am now Strong & ready 2 fyt again pic.twitter.com/EIhYtMw1bL — Gabriel Nyoni (@Gab_nyoni27) August 30, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.