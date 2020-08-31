PSL News 31.8.2020 11:16 am

Nyoni’s farewell message to Maritzburg United

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Nyoni’s farewell message to Maritzburg United

Galdwin Shitolo of Golden Arrows and Gabriel Nyoni of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on August 04, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Following Maritzburg United’s confirmation of Gabriel Nyoni’s departure from the KZN side, the Zimbabwean midfielder has reflected on his time at the club.

Team of Choice chairman Farook Kadodia confirmed to Phakaaathi last week that the midfielder was no longer with the club even though the team didn’t publish an official statement about the player’s exit.

READ: Injuries push Nyoni out of Maritzburg

Injuries are said to have been the deciding factor for Nyoni to part ways with the club after joining the side at the start of the 2019/20 season from CAPS United in Zimbabwe.

“I had a great time and experience Maritzburg United. We had a special relationship. Unfortunate injuries forced me out of the Club. Special thanks to Coach Eric Tinkler Coach Parks (Vincent Kobola), Quintin Jettoo and the Chairman of the club. Maritzburg United is a well organized and structured club. I am now strong and ready two fight again,” read a tweet from  Nyoni.

